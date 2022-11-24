CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing the CATS Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving.
The normal operating schedule will resume on Saturday, Nov. 26.
• On Thursday, Nov. 24, CATS bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
• On Friday, Nov. 25, CATS bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Saturday schedule.
The community members can speak to CATS customer service at 704-336-7433.
