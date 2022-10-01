CHARLOTTE – Beginning Oct. 4, Charlotte Area Transit System will host several pop-up, virtual and in-person meetings to educate riders and gather feedback on the Charlotte Transportation Center Redevelopment plans.

For public meetings occurring in-person at the CTC, CATS representatives will be located near the front of the CATS Pass Sales and Information Office in the middle of the facility.

 

Provide Feedback on Your Vision for the CTC Redevelopment:

In-Person Meetings:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 4 – CTC

    • 4 – 6 p.m.

  • Thursday, Oct. 6 – CTC

    • 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

    • 4 – 6 p.m.

 

Provide Specific Feedback Based on Design Options:

In-Person Meetings:

  • Thursday, Oct. 13 – Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center, Room 280

    • 6 – 8 p.m.

  • Tuesday, Oct. 18 – CTC

    • 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

    • 4 – 6 p.m.

  • Tuesday, Oct. 20– CTC

    • 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

  

Virtual Meetings via CATS YouTube:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 11 at noon

  • Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

  • Wednesday, Oct. 19 at noon

 

