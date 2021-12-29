CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing modified transit service in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
CATS bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate according to the following schedule on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022:
All bus routes will operate on a normal Saturday schedule.
The LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
The CATS Call Center, Pass Sales and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1.
CATS will operate all bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line fare-free on New Year’s Day.
Call 704-336-7433 for details.
