CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System announced the CATS Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices at the Charlotte Transportation Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The normal operating schedule will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
All CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday, Jan. 16.
Community members can speak to CATS customer service at 704-336- 7433 for questions or concerns.
