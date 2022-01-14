CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System has announced modified transit service in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
On Monday, Jan. 17, all bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule and the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Saturday schedule.
The CATS call center, pass sales and information office at the Charlotte Transportation Center will be closed Jan. 17.
Call 704-336-7433 for questions or concerns.
