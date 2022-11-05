CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing that all bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line and paratransit services will be fare free on Election Day, Nov. 8, to provide easier access to polling locations.
For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433. Download the CATS-Pass app to plan a trip to the polls and track rides in real-time. Find polling locations here.
