CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System will close its call center, pass sales and information office at the Charlotte Transportation Center on April 15 for Good Friday.
Customer service will resume normal operating hours April 16.
All CATS transit including bus, rail and special transportation services will operate normally, with no modifications for the holiday.
Call 704-336-7433 for questions or concerns.
