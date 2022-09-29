CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System announced its Lost and Found and the Pass Sales and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center will be closed Friday, Sept. 30, due to inclement weather.
Service is not impacted at this time. Riders can still buy tickets via the CATS-Pass app and Ticket Vending Machines, or pay bus fare on the bus.
Look for updates pertaining to the inclement weather expected this weekend on Twitter (@CATSRideTransit), the CATS-Pass app and ridetransit.org. Call 704-336-7433 to speak to CATS Customer Serv
