CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing holiday office schedule and service impacts for Christmas and New Year’s Day:
Christmas Schedule
• Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Dec. 25-27.
• On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Saturday schedule.
• On Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
• On Monday, Dec. 26, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Saturday schedule.
New Year’s Day Schedule
• Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Jan. 1-2, 2023.
• On New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
• On Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Saturday schedule.
Community members can speak to CATS customer service at 704-336-7433 for questions or concerns.
