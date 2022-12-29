CHARLOTTE – Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a four-course Toast to the New Year Wine Dinner featuring an evening of innovative Italian food paired with wines from the William Hill and Duckhorn Vineyards of California.
Reserve a seat to enjoy the following menu on Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. for $55 per person.
• Fiorucci Salad with Pistachio Crusted Goat Cheese: Warm pistachio crusted goat cheese atop a slice of grilled eggplant over a bedof romaine, spinach, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, romano and parmesancheese then lightly tossed with Italian vinaigrette.
• Paired withWilliam Hill Chardonnay: This chardonnay is a smooth and luxurious white wine. Complex layers including notes of ripe green apple, robust tropical fruit and a touch of lemon all blend with hints of coconut and baking spice.
• Champagne Shrimp and Scallop Linguine: Linguine pasta tossed in a champagne cream sauce with shrimp, sea scallops,roasted bell peppers, sautéed mushrooms and fresh tarragon.
• Paired with Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc: Fermented and aged using both stainless steel and French oak, it reveals aromas of lemon, candied pineapple, lime and summer melon. Offering ripe citrus and tropical flavors on the palate it is silky and mouth-filling, with refreshing acidity.
• Sirloin Ardente: Wood-grilled sirloin prepared with Mr. C’s Grill Baste, olive oil and herbs, topped with tomatoes, garlic, basil and melted gorgonzola cheese and served with sautéed broccoli.
• Paired with Decoy by Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon: from its deep, inviting color to its enticing layers of boysenberry, blackberry, plum and star anise, this wine showcases great Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon. On the palate, the lush fruit flavors are framed by rich tannins and hints of dark chocolate and barrel spice.
• Chocolate Cannoli: Chocolate dipped pastry shell stuffed with a sweet chocolate ricotta and chocolate chip filling, topped with pistachios and powdered sugar.
• Paired withDecoy by Duckhorn Merlot: A merlot that has aromas of plum, cedar and notes of baking spices. Layers of fresh strawberries and raspberries saturate the palate. The finish is soft and smooth.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill will be open for normal operating hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.