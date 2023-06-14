Carolina Renaissance Festival holding auditions

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Renaissance Festival is holding open auditions for colorful personalities of all types to bring to life the festival’s make-believe Village of Fairhaven.
The festival returns Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 30 to Nov. 19 on a 250-acre farm just minutes north of Charlotte, between Concord and Huntersville. Performers engage in the art of all-day play through interactive, immersive theater.
Amateur and professional opportunities are available for actors, street performers, cosplayers, historical reenactors, musicians, singers, dancers, variety acts and stagehands too.
Auditions will be held on June 17 from 9 a.m. to noon and June 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at Cannon School, located at 5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Auditionees should be age 13 or older. Advance registration is available online at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.
Accepted cast members are to participate in a series of free summer workshops and rehearsals that will prepare cast members on how to adapt their skills to the outdoor, renaissance theme. Sessions include costuming, period language, accent, character development and improv.
Visit Carolina.RenFestInfo.com for tickets.
