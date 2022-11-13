The holiday season is fast approaching and can bring a jumble of emotions — especially for those who have recently experienced the death of a loved one. These strong feelings can be harder to manage than friends and family members may realize.
That’s why Carolina Caring is offering Surviving the Holidays on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This free holiday workshop will help prepare people for emotions that may surface during the holidays and offer practical tips and suggestions to help them move forward through their grief. This group will meet virtually using the Zoom platform.
Instructions for joining will be provided upon registration. Visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466, ext. 3201 to register.
Carolina Caring is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling.
Call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org for details.
