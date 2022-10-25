Aside from one giant thorn in its side, the Carmel Christian boys soccer team has put together a dominating three-year run that included the Cougars earning a state title two seasons ago.
Although the Cougars have accumulated a sterling 46-4-1 record over the previous three seasons, they do have a rival – Georgia’s Rabun Gap, ironically the reigning N.C. state champs – that has cost them three of those losses, including a stinging 1-0 double overtime defeat in last season’s championship game.
Just two weeks before the heartbreaking final last season, the Cougars suffered a 4-2 loss to the same Rabun Gap team in a testy match that has only added fuel to the fire of the rivalry that has become the NCISAA’s top two teams.
This season has been no different as the Cougars have raced out to a 13-1 record to earn a first-round bye and the No. 1 overall seed in the state tournament, which will culminate on Oct. 29.
Although the Cougars are currently riding an 11-match win streak, the season didn’t start out as they had dreamed it up.
Coach Jeff Dresser came to Carmel Chrisian from Indiana in 2016 and began coaching the middle school team, where he had most of this season’s 18 seniors.
“All of these seniors were sixth-graders then, so I had the opportunity to sort of build from the middle school, which has helped and I’ve kind of stayed close to them,” Dresser said. “When we won the state championship {in 2020, the seniors on this year’s team} were sophomores and were led by others, which they have been throughout their careers. Now, they are the ones that have to be the leaders, and they are forming that leadership.”
Following their lone loss of the season, a 2-1 overtime loss to Providence Day, Dresser said the team took ownership of their season and started on their current run.
One of the big reasons has been a slight change to the defense that has seniors Ethan Bender, Matthew Goodale, Turner Queen and returning all-state defender Matthew Griffin on the back line.
“We have been playing with each other since middle school,” Bender said. “We know how to play together, and we have a lot of chemistry back there.”
The change has more than helped defensively where the Cougars have allowed just five goals in their previous 11 games after surrendering three over their first three contests of the year.
“Toward the beginning of the season we were trying to find our identity,” said senior midfielder Connor Reece. “But as the season has gone on we have kind of figured it out. We figured out who we were and how we wanted to play.”
Since the Providence Day loss, the Cougars have outscored their opponents 47-5 and scored some big wins – including a statement-making 3-0 win over Rabun Gap – which has earned the No. 2 seed and will be the favorites to join Carmel Christian in that state finals for the third consecutive season.
“I think that win was a steppingstone,” Reece said.” We had to perform in that game, and I think it was a mental thing and a fight that we were looking forward to.”
And now it’s off to the playoffs and the last hurrah for the seniors on this Carmel Christian team that has come up through the ranks together and have a chance to ride off into the sunset as champions.
“The ownership of the seniors is really what has changed,” Dresser said. “They have taken it more seriously and have made a difference.”
One of the seniors who has made the biggest impact on the field is Gus Mendieta, a returning all-state midfielder, who has remained steady despite playing out of position for part of the season.
“Gus is a fantastic leader, and he always has been,” Dresser said. “Last year, he played center back for me and right in front of the defensive line, which we call a 6. This year, he’s playing multiple positions again but mostly the 6, so that’s helpful for us.”
Collectively, the Cougars have the talent, senior leadership and drive from last season’s devastating loss to lead to a second state title in three years.
Although it likely will mean winning a rematch with rival Rabun Gap, this group of Cougars is up to the challenge.
“When it comes to the playoffs, it’s usually the team that has been there the most and done the best,” Mendieta said. “We’ve all been to the tournament and three times we’ve been to the finals. We have a lot of experience; we know what it feels like to feel with the crowd and the pressure that comes with it.”
