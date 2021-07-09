CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections has updated its list of candidates for the 2021 municipal elections.
Filing started on July 2 and will continue until July 16.
Candidates with the (I) designation after their names are incumbents.
Matthews
Mayor: N/A
Commissioners (6 seats): Ken McCool (I) & Mark Tofano
Mint Hill
Mayor: Brad Simmons (I)
Commissioners (4 seats): Dale Dalton (I), Patrick Holton (I), Tony Long (I) & Rhonda Walker
Pineville
Mayor: John (Jack) Edwards (I)
Council (2 seats): Ed Samaha
