CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections has updated its list of candidates for the 2021 municipal elections.

Filing started on July 2 and will continue until July 16.

Candidates with the (I) designation after their names are incumbents.

Matthews

Mayor: N/A

Commissioners (6 seats): Ken McCool (I) & Mark Tofano

Mint Hill

Mayor: Brad Simmons (I)

Commissioners (4 seats): Dale Dalton (I), Patrick Holton (I), Tony Long (I) & Rhonda Walker

Pineville

Mayor: John (Jack) Edwards (I)

Council (2 seats): Ed Samaha

