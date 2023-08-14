MINT HILL – Matthew Schwoebel entered a lion’s den Aug. 10 when he approached the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners and asked members why they don’t play well with others.
Schwoebel is the only challenger running for a seat on the board in the 2023 election. Commissioners Dale Dalton, Twanna Henderson, Patrick Holton and Tony Long are each running for reelection. Mayor Brad Simmons is running unopposed.
“A lot of people have been asking me questions since I started to run and the general consensus is the same question I get every single time from people in public: How come Mint Hill does not play well with all the other places like the City of Charlotte, the Town of Matthews and other places?” Schwoebel asked. “Why are we so independent from everywhere else? Any answers?”
Simmons reminded Schwoebel that members do not answer questions during public comment. But Simmons did address Schwoebel toward the end of the 12-minute meeting.
“I don't normally comment on public comments but we see that crap on social media but it doesn't exist,” Simmons said. ”I or (Town Manager) Brian Welch go to (a Metropolitan Transit Commission) meeting every month, where we discuss the transit system going on in the area. Dale goes to (Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization). Each one of these people is a liaison to some group. We have to work with everybody in the county.
“So the questions you are being asked, sir, don't exist and you might feel free to tell them that my number's posted. If they'd like to hear it from me, I'd be glad to tell them.”
Simmons said he also meets with other mayors in Mecklenburg County every two months.
“I meet with those mayors for lunch and we discuss the things that are going on in the other towns, and they wake up to a whole different problem than I do in this town,” Simmons said. “We don't have to wake up and look at all the crime and everything else that's going on at this time.”
Simmons said Mint Hill has doubled the number of police officers on the road per shift compared to 12 months ago. That’s one reason he said the crime rate is going down and you don’t see crime like in other towns.
He also credited the work of the police and fire departments as well as volunteers.
Long, who serves as a liaison to the Centralina Regional Council, shared concerns member communities have about growing as a region and dealing with an aging population. He said the group serves multiple counties in the Charlotte region.
“In this room, we do work well together,” Long said. “I'm in the room with many other lawmakers in this area.”
Long said one in five people in North Carolina will be 65 or older in the next five years, with more residents in that demographic than people under the age of 18. State leaders are discussing how to protect seniors from fraud and how to create senior-friendly communities.
They are also talking about issues such as how walkability impacts property values, how to provide infrastructure for Electric Vehicles and identifying transportation options to reduce traffic.
Dalton said the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is still registering players and sponsors for its golf tournament next month. He also alluded to a news channel mistakenly referring to him as mayor that day.
“Mayor Simmons has made this comment many times, if you have a question or a comment, please call town hall and ask,” Dalton said. “Don't just take what you see on the news or in social media as the gospel. Things are reported wrong.”
Henderson said the Mint Hill Historical Society’s barn played host to the chamber’s recent Business After Hours event.
“It was an event that allowed various Mint Hill business owners to come together,” Henderson said, “to not only network but also to be able to see the barn and to be able to recognize just everything that the barn offers.”
