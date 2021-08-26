CHARLOTTE – Victoria Crocker will honor and remember her loved ones impacted by cancer Aug. 28 during the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s (ACS CAN) annual Lights of Hope Across America.
Thousands of bags will be decorated with the names of cancer survivors and those lost to the disease.
The nationwide event will take place on the front porches, kitchen tables and neighborhoods of cancer patients, survivors, and advocates across the country.
As a result of cancer patients’ increased vulnerability to the coronavirus, ACS CAN volunteers will not travel for the organization’s annual Lights of Hope ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Instead, advocates like Crocker will celebrate the annual event by bringing hope home to Charlotte as part of a larger virtual event in all 50 states, Guam and Puerto Rico, which will be livestreamed on Sept. 18.
Crocker will display more than 170 lights of hope bags at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Matthews Town Green in front of town hall. Each bag represents a person and their cancer story, and Crocker will be remembering her grandmother, who passed away from colorectal cancer as well as honoring her great aunt and her cancer fight.
She will also be displaying bags decorated by donors and others in the community.
As ACS CAN marks its 20th anniversary this year, the advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society ensures cancer remains a top priority for policymakers at every level of government by empowering volunteers to help influence public policy.
Lights of Hope is ACS CAN’s signature fundraising event that helps the organization continue its lifesaving public policy work to make cancer a national priority. This year, nearly 64,000 North Carolinians will be diagnosed with cancer, while approximately 20,100 residents will die from the disease.
“Every year Lights of Hope sends an important message to lawmakers that we need their support in the fight against cancer. This year’s message is as important as ever,” Crocker said. “Throughout the pandemic, cancer hasn’t stopped and neither have we. I look forward to getting my neighbors, family members and friends in Charlotte involved in this heartfelt event to honor and remember our loved ones and their cancer fight, as well as remind everyone of the pandemic’s impact on cancer patients and families.”
Want to participate?
For details on how to dedicate a Lights of Hope bag, contact Crocker at victoriacrocker26@gmail.com or visit http://action.fightcancer.org/goto/victoria.
