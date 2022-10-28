MATTHEWS – C.O.S.Kids has named Tomorrow Allen-Collins its new executive director.
Collins recently moved from Niagara Falls, New York, where she served as deputy executive director of administration for Niagara Falls Housing Authority. She launched her career working with Family & Children’s Service of Niagara in 2006.
“Along with her experience, Dr. Collins brings a positive energy to the position,” said Jennefer Garrity, president of the Matthews nonprofit’s board of directors. “She will be an extraordinary addition to the incredible team at C.O.S.Kids.”
C.O.S.Kids is a 5-Star Christian-based non-profit child development center that works with the family unit by providing education, financial and spiritual support on a multi generational level.
Collins said she is excited to serve the children and families of Matthews.
“In the space of child development and economic equity for all families, we are intentionally shaping the future,” Collins said. “It is an honor and privilege for me to contribute to and continue building on the strong foundation of C.O.S.Kids.”
Tomorrow received a bachelor’s degree in communications in 2005, a master’s degree in psychology in 2010 and strategic leadership in 2014 and a Doctorate of Strategic Leadership in 2021.
