MATTHEWS – Sofia Goetz remembers her first day as a freshman at Butler High School unsure where the hallways would lead.
She reminded classmates during her June 11 commencement speech how the “unspeakable tragedy freshman year” (a student was shot and killed at school) prompted students to run for safety from the hallways. Later, they sought refuge in the hallways as a tornado approached town. And then there was COVID-19, which cleared hallways for more than a year.
“In your lifetime there will be hundreds of hallways you’ll walk through,” Goetz said. “Some of those hallways will lead to tragedy and great sadness. But there will also be hallways that bring accomplishments and immense happiness.”
Valedictorian Jana Pak said students picked up skills during their time in high school, such as the ability to endure, adapt, strengthen and unite as a community. She spoke about finding value in the uncomfortable.
“The repeated clashing and coping with the unfamiliar is the foundation to our growth that unlocks our success,” Pak said. “Each time we struggle, we simultaneously develop the problem-solving skills to respond to the difficulty. As we work to master these skills, we learn, we improve and most importantly, we grow into better people than before.”
While some may downplay graduation as an achievement, Principal Vincent Golden told seniors that 1.2 million students drop out of high school annually in the U.S. That’s one every 26 seconds, he said.
Golden encouraged graduates to focus on three words to drive their futures: Success is yours. He outlined four keys to success: determination, skill, passion and discipline.
“Success can be obtained if you believe in yourself,” he told them.
