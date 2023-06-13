CHARLOTTE – Johnathan Burch said the last couple of weeks leading up to high school graduation have felt surreal.
Tasked with giving a speech at Butler High School’s graduation June 12 at Bojangles Coliseum, the Student Government Association president could not resist pointing out the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. He acknowledged it’s a common topic in graduation speeches.
“It can seem a bit repetitive but we can’t ignore the one thing that consumed a majority of our first couple of years of our high school,” Burch told classmates. “I don’t think you all realize what that period of time represents for us.”
Burch said the Class of 2023 understood what Butler was like before the pandemic and they revived traditions canceled due to virtual learning. He also pointed to the school raising $10,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation to send leukemia patient Lucan Patel to Disney World.
“We not only put Butler back into the community but we also welcomed the community back into Butler,” Burch said.
Burch was the subject of a WBTV profile in the days leading up to graduation that explained how losing his mother to cancer during his sophomore year powers his drive.
“If my mother were here today to hear me give this speech, I know she would be proud of what is now in the past and what will become of me in the future,” Burch said.
Several other remarkable students walked across the stage.
Annika Raghavan’s 4.671 grade point average earned her the distinction of valedictorian. She plans on studying environmental engineering at Georgia Tech University.
Raghavan described high school as “a period of growth, self discovery and overcoming challenges.” She encouraged classmates to dream big and pursue goals with “ardent ambition.”
“The world awaits us with open arms, ready to be shaped by our passion, our innovation and our commitment,” Raghavan told classmates. “We are the architects of our own destinies and together we have the power to create a future that radiates with brilliance, compassion and boundless opportunities. Let’s embrace the challenges, celebrate the victories and remember to stop and smell the roses every now and then.”
Nicole Tan also excelled in the classroom. Her 4.5789 grade point average earned her the honor of salutatorian.
“If there is one thing that I learned about school, it’s that it’s so much more than grades and test scores,” Tan said. “It’s about the friends we made, the communities we built and the self-growth we have developed.”
Tan will be heading to N.C. State University in the fall to study computer science.
Graduation was especially meaningful for Principal Vincent Golden, who joined Butler as principal during the Class of 2023’s freshman year. Golden will be leaving Butler to become a principal in the Fulton County Schools district in Atlanta.
“I came here with three biological children but I can truly say that I have adopted almost 400 more that I have grown to love and care for,” Golden told graduates.
Special Guests
Special guests at the ceremony included School board members Elyse Dashew and Lisa Cline, Superintendent Crystal Hill, South Learning Community Superintendent Curtis Carroll and family members of the late David W. Butler Jr.
