MINT HILL – Town commissioners approved a rezoning proposal Aug. 12 that will lead to the development of a new business park on nearly 3.8 acres off Blair Road.
Steve Souder, of Souder Properties, needed to get permission from commissioners to rezone the residnetial property at 10821 and 10905 Blair Road to industrial uses.
Souder told commissioner during the May 13 public hearing that the project would include 40 to 45 lots, each with 800-square-foot units with an office, bathroom and small warehouse.
Souder Properties has similar parks around the Charlotte area, including next to the Golden Coral on Independence Boulevard in Matthews and behind the Food Lion in Mint Hill. All of his parks are at 100% occupancy.
This is the biggest such project his firm has launched to date, Souder told commissioners.
The Mint Hill Planning Board recommended approval on the condition that the applicant build a driveway to provide emergency vehicles access to the property. Commissioners approved the measure without any discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.