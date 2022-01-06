MATTHEWS – Rick Johnston was nervous heading into his first week of coaching Bambino Buddy-Ball.
Johnston had been a coach for many years and he has served people with special needs through Carmel Baptist Church. His concern was how those two skills would mesh together at Arthur Goodman Park.
“I realized the pressure was not on making sure I teach these kids how to turn a double play or proper relay techniques to get the ball in from the outfield,” Johnston said. “It’s more of just how to provide a good experience for the kids.”
The Matthews Athletic Recreation Association has been offering Bambino Buddy-Ball for children and young adults with special needs for more than 10 years. Games are organized but not competitive. The goal here is having fun.
Johnston said it’s important for these young people to have the same opportunities as others to play with their friends while their parents cheer them on from the stands.
“Our one hour together might be their only hour of the whole week where they can just sit back and have fun watching their kids,” Johnston said of parents. “Our kids deserve this opportunity as much as the crazy competitive travel ball.”
MARA works to remove as many barriers as possible to the program. Registration is free with equipment provided thanks to support from sponsors like Land O’ Frost, Elevation Church, Publix and Cotton Gin Printing and Graphics in Matthews.
Volunteers are also important to the program. Players are paired with buddies that help them practice and provide support.
“I am proud of our volunteer teenagers who showed up each week to help be a part of something bigger than themselves,” said Monique Brooks, sponsorship and marketing director for MARA. “Their dedication and unselfishness was fantastic.”
MARA has opened baseball and softball registration for the spring, including Bambino Buddy-Ball. Visit www.marasports.org for details.
