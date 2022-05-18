CHARLOTTE – State legislative candidates Laura Budd and Tricia Cotham each earned enough votes May 17 to win their primary races and advance to the November ballot.
Cotham, who previously served 10 years as a state representative, earned nearly half of the vote in the Democratic primary for the District 112 seat in the N.C. House. The race included former state legislator Rodney Moore, who reportedly stopped campaigning for the seat.
“I am so grateful to the voters and to my friends and neighbors who devoted their time, energy and passion to help power this campaign,” Cotham wrote to supporters on Facebook. “I am honored to have this opportunity and look forward to continuing our campaign to November to ensure this new seat sends an experienced and battle-tested Democrat to the State House.”
Cotham, who lives in Mint Hill, told voters she’d advocate for “more affordable housing, lower health care costs and equitable funding” of schools. She will face Mint Hill Commissioner Tony Long in the November race.
Budd defeated Ann Harlan in a Democratic primary that featured two challengers vying to replace outgoing N.C. House Rep. Rachel Hunt. Budd won by 723 votes.
Hunt was among several high-profile Matthews endorsements for Budd, who advocated for adequate school funding, economic growth, living wage jobs and criminal justice reform.
“As always, this was never about asking you for your vote, it is and always will be about earning it,” Budd wrote to supporters on Facebook. “Thank you to everyone who sent sage advice, lent an ear to listen and kept it real with the laughs. Next up is bringing home the blue in November!”
Budd takes on former Republican lawmaker Bill Brawley in November.
