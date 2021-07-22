Most communities in southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties held candidate filing between July 2 and 16 for the Nov. 2 election. Candidates running for office are required to file their paperwork to officially be added to the ballot.
Charlotte will not hold its election in 2020 due to late Census data preventing the city from maintaining voter districts of equal size. Stallings and Weddington, which also have districts, will hold their filing periods from noon July 26 to Aug. 13.
Here's a look at races in the rest of the communities in our coverage area:
Fairview
Current Mayor: Phil Thomas
Current Council: John Biggers, Jerry Clontz, Patricia Kindley & Gary Wilfong
The Race: Six candidates are running for two seats, including council members Jerry Clontz and Patricia Kindley. The race has attracted new candidates in Michael Eiss, Alex Karakosta, Breanne Taylor and Matt Taylor.
Hemby Bridge
Current Mayor: Kevin Pressley
Current Aldermen: Chris Baker, Kim Belk, Dennis Dorton & Rodney Mullis
The Race: Aldermen Kevin Pressley and Rodney Mullis are the only members of the board eligible for reelection. Once elected, the board will select a mayor. No challengers here.
Indian Trail
Current Mayor: Michael Alvarez
Current Council: Todd Barber, David Cohn, Mike Head, Marcus McIntyre & Jerry Morse
The Race: Clarence Alsobrooks Jr., Tom Amburgey, Jonathon Baer, Cade Batchelor, Gordon Daniels and Dennis Gay are seeking seats currently held by outgoing councilmen Mike Head and Jerry Morse. Crystal Buchaluk, Brian Cross and Michael Faulkenberry are running for the unexpired term held by outgoing Councilman David Cohn,. Daniels has previously served on the council while Baer, Cross and Faulkenberry have run in either 2017 or 2019.
Lake Park
Current Mayor: David Cleveland
Current Council: Bruce Barton, Pam Jack, James Record, Jeremy Russell & Joe Scaldara
The Race: Residents will vote for mayor and two council seats. Councilwoman Pam Jack has opted not to run for reelection. Councilman James Record is running against Mayor David Cleveland, who has served four terms. The prospect of two new faces on village council has lured six challengers: John Carlson, Joseph Parente, Wayne Rentsch, Mark Ricards, Grace George Stanley and Steve Tutor.
Marvin
Current Mayor: Joe Pollino Jr.
Current Council: Jamie Lein, Bob Marcolese, Kim Vandenberg & Andy Wortman
The Race: Joe Pollino, who has served as mayor since 2013, is running unopposed. Council members Kim Vandenberg and Andy Wortman, who was appointed to his seat in 2020, hope to return to the council. The village added a new seat in time for this election. Challengers Wayne Deatherage, Brandi Smith and Christopher Smith are also running for council seats.
Matthews
Current Mayor: John Higdon
Current Commission: Dave Bland, Renee Garner, Ken McCool, Jeff Miller, John Urban & Larry Whitley
The Race: Mayor John Higdon will coast to a second term without an opponent. At least two new faces will join the Matthews Board of Commissioners since Dave Bland and Jeff Miller are not running. The race has an equal number of incumbents (Renee Garner, Ken McCool, John Urban and Larry Whitley) and challengers (Danielle Burnham, Gina Hoover, Heather Spicer Laws and Mark Tofano). Hoover and Tofano ran in 2019 with Tofano falling 49 votes shy of a seat.
Mineral Springs
Current Mayor: Frederick “Rick” Becker III
Current Council: Valerie Coffey, Jerry Countryman, Janet Critz, Lundeen Cureton, Bettylyn Krafft, Vacant
The Race: Mayor Rick Becker and council members Jerry Countryman, Janet Critz and Bettylyn Krafft are running for reelection. Becker is running unopposed while the council takes on challenges Nicholas Altherr, Chelsey Felts and Richard Helms (not the county commissioner). Charles Bowden and James Muller are running for the unexpired term that became available following the death of Councilwoman Peggy Neill.
Mint Hill
Current Mayor: Brad Simmons
Current Commission: Mike Cochrane, Dale Dalton, Patrick Holton & Tony Long
The Race: Mayor Brad Simmons is running unopposed for a second term. At least one new face will join the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners as Mike Cochrane won't seek a third term. Commissioners Dale Dalton, Patrick Holton and Tony Long will try to fend off challengers Beverly Blake Cannaday, Scott Fandel, Twanna Henderson, Richard “Fig” Newton and Rhonda Walker. Newton served as a commissioner from 2015 to 2019, when he ran for mayor.
Monroe
Current Mayor: Bobby Kilgore
Current Council: Surluta Anthony, Freddie Gordon, Marion Holloway, Angelia James, Lynn Keziah, Franco McGee
The Race: The city will get a new mayor and at least one new council member. Council members Surluta Anthony, Marion Holloway and Franco McGee are eligible for reelection, but Holloway is running for mayor as is council member Angelia James, who win or lose will remain on the council until 2023. Bob Yanacsek is running for mayor as well. Anthony and McGee are seeking reelection. They are joined by challengers Gary Anderson, Cress Barnes, David Dotson, James Kerr, Michele King and Julie Thompson. Anderson and King ran in 2019 with Anderson finishing 38 votes shy of a seat.
Pineville
Current Mayor: John (Jack) Edwards
Current Council: Les Gladden, Joe Maxim, Melissa Rogers Davis & Amelia Stinson-Wesley,
The Race: Mayor Jack Edwards is running unopposed for the third time since taking the head of the table in 2013. Joe Maxim and Melissa Rogers Davis were the only council members up for reelection in 2021 but neither filed. Barring an ambitious write-in campaign, Christopher McDonough will return to the council for the first time since 2017. He'll be joined by newcomer Ed Samaha, a volunteer at Pineville Neighbors Place and Sterling Elementary School.
Waxhaw
Current Mayor: Ron Pappas
Current Commissioners: Jason Hall, Brenda McMillon, Pedro Morey, Anne Simpson, Tracy Wesolek
The Race: Three commissioner seats are up for grabs and Jason Hall, Brenda McMillon and Tracy Wesolek aren't giving them up without a fight. The race will be a new experience to Hall, who was appointed to fill Kat Lee's vacancy late last year. Martin Lane, Ryan Lougheed and Joseph Sancinella are challenging for the seats. Lane last served on the board 10 years ago.
Wesley Chapel
Current Mayor: Jan Smith
Current Council: Lori Bailey, David Boyce, Mike Como & Amanda Fuller
The Race: Amanda Fuller, who has been serving as acting mayor for some time, is running unopposed for mayor, allowing for one new face to join the village council this year. Councilman Mike Como’s seat is the only other one up for grabs and he is hoping to retain it. Challengers Deb Coates Bledsoe and Richard Stephens are also in the council race.
