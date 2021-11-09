MATTHEWS – Bill Brawley is running for N.C. House District 103, setting up a third showdown between the former legislator and N.C. Rep. Rachel Hunt.
Brawley and Hunt campaigned against each other for the first time in 2018. Brawley, the Republican incumbent at the time, had the most votes at the end of Election Day 2018, but he lost to Democratic challenger Hunt by 68 votes after absentee ballots were counted. Hunt retained her seat in the 2020 election by 4,810 votes.
Brawley feels he has a better shot at returning to the N.C. General Assembly since District 103 has been redrawn to resemble more of how it looked in 2018. It will now include all six Matthews precincts, all six Mint Hill precincts and Charlotte precincts 090, 091, 113 and 227.
“It was a very competitive race in a 'blue wave' year,” Brawley said of the 2018 election before shifting focus to 2022. “It looks to be a very winnable race for me in a 'red wave' year.”
In the time away from the legislature, Brawley has served on the N.C. Medical Board and the Western Carolina University Board of Trustees. Both appointments have given him new insight into education and health care issues, including “legislation well-intended but poorly executed.”
Brawley sees opportunity to improve state operations. For example, North Carolina hasn't passed a budget since Brawley was last in office and transportation projects like U.S. 74 have been delayed significantly.
