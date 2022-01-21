CHARLOTTE – Scouts with the Mecklenburg County Council of the Boy Scouts of America will go door-to-door Feb. 5 collecting non-perishable food items for Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays.
Thanks to the 346,000 pounds of food collected in last year's Scouting for Food Drive, Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays was able to respond to the increased hunger needs in the community due to the continuing pandemic.
The week prior to Feb. 5, Mecklenburg County Scouts will distribute bright red Scouting for Food Door Hangers, provided by Harris Teeter, in neighborhoods throughout the county. If you receive a door hanger, fill a bag or box with non-perishable food items and leave outside your home by 9 a.m. for pick up by the Scouts on Feb. 5.
Priority needs include canned fruit (in fruit juice), canned meats, canned pastas and canned vegetables. The nonprofit is in need of low sodium, low fat and low sugar items. No glass items please.
If a Scout does not leave a door hanger on your door, you can still give.
Drop off food donations, drive-through style, at any of the locations listed below from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5; from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at certain locations; or from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Friday at the Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays warehouse at 648 Griffith Road.
Financial donations can be made directly to Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays by texting 44321 on your mobile phone and entering the code: Scout4Food. Each dollar donated equals 4 pounds of food.
Scouts will be on hand to collect donations at these locations Feb. 5:
• Ada Jenkins Center, 212 Gamble St., Davidson (Feb. 5 only drop-off site)
• Arboretum Shopping Center, Providence Road & N.C. 51, Charlotte (across from the Harris Teeter)
• Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville
• Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 11501 Bain School Road, Mint Hill (Feb. 5 only drop-off site)
• Sharon Presbyterian Church, 5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte
• South Mecklenburg Presbyterian, 8601 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte (Feb. 5 only drop-off site)
• Steele Creek Athletic Association, 13530 Choate Circle, Charlotte (Feb. 5 only drop-off site)
• Town Center Plaza, 8600 University City Blvd., Charlotte
• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3115 Providence Road, Charlotte (Feb. 5 only drop-off site)
Last year, Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays provided groceries and meals to over 80,000 people in Mecklenburg County. Half of those were children and seniors.
Mecklenburg County Council of The Boy Scouts of America, WCNC Charlotte, Harris Teeter and Stegall Trucking sponsor the event.
Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays provides groceries through a network of emergency food pantries located throughout Mecklenburg County as well as home meal delivery to elderly and infirm individuals.
On the web: www.loavesandfishes.org
