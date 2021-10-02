MATTHEWS – Hadassah will use proceeds from its inaugural boutique sale toward its 360 Degrees of Healing Campaign to build a dermatology nurses station at Hadassah Hospital.
The sale takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Matthews Woman's Club Service League, 208 S. Trade St.
Shoppers can find new and gently used items, including scarves, jewelry, handbags, wallets, belts and small home items.
Meshugganah, Charlotte's first scratch Jewish deli and bakery, will have baked goods for sale.
