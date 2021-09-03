RALEIGH – Law enforcement officers will be stepping up enforcement through patrols and checkpoints to keep impaired drivers off North Carolina roads.
The statewide “Booze It & Lose It” Labor Day campaign, sponsored by the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program, runs through Sept. 12 and involves all law enforcement agencies, including local police, sheriff’s offices and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Last year, participating agencies cited nearly 1,400 DWI offenders in North Carolina. Motorists caught driving while impaired face the possibility of jail time, lost driving privileges and fines.
