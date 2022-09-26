MATTHEWS – Bonefish Grill has a new seasonal fall menu.
Guests will begin with the sweet, savory, and spicy Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts topped with toasted macadamia nuts and fresh cilantro, followed by entrées such as:
• Kung Pao Shrimp Noodles with Jumbo Shrimp prepared ‘Kung Pao’ style, flash fried and tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served around a bed of soy glazed noodles toasted macadamia nuts and a fresh cilantro garnish.
• Old Fashioned Cedar Plank Salmon featuring cedar plank roasted salmon, brushed with a Jim Bean honey bourbon glaze and finished with a Bordeaux cherry gastrique and fresh grated orange zest.
• Swordfish and Pumpkin Ravioli starring wood-grilled swordfish, topped with crispy onions, crumbled feta, and a hint of brown butter, served with pumpkin ravioli and a seasonal vegetable.
After the main course, much on some Pumpkin Lava Cake, featuring hints of cinnamon and nutmeg with a cream cheese molten center and topped with house-made whipped cream.
Guests may pair dishes with a hand-crafted cocktail like the Fresh Apple Martini – fresh apples infused three days in vodka, finished with a touch of honey and cinnamon sprinkle. Sip on the bold New York Sour – Maker’s Mark Bourbon, sugar in the raw simple syrup and fresh sour mix, topped with cabernet sauvignon and finished with a Bordeaux cherry.
