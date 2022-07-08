CHARLOTTE – Bonefish Grill is gifting guests by bringing back their Winter White Cosmo as a Christmas in July special.
Available now through July 17 and starting at $9.90, the Winter White Cosmo is shaken with Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, fresh lime juice and topped with frozen cranberries.
The cocktail is also available as a ‘Tinis for Two option for carryout starting at $15. The cocktail kit is packaged with all the drink ingredients and a cocktail shaker – just add ice, shake and pour.
Visit https://www.bonefishgrill.com/ for details.
