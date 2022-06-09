MATTHEWS – Bonefish Grill is moving to Matthews Festival Shopping Center on June 16.
To celebrate the opening, Bonefish Grill will host a benefit day to support Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays, which provides groceries, meals and hope through a network of food pantries, home grocery and meal delivery as the primary Meals on Wheels program for Mecklenburg County.
The 5,575-square-foot standalone space will feature the restaurant’s newest signature design with a spacious dining room and a large bar area.
The restaurant remains under the leadership of Managing Partner Julie Chesson, who has been a part of the Bonefish Grill family for over a decade.
“Our entire team is excited to welcome and serve new neighbors and longtime guests into our new home,” Chesson said. “In the spirit of continuing Bonefish Grill’s tradition of giving back to the local community, we’re thrilled to share our success with a benefit day honoring Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays to help our community have access to nutritious food.”
Hosting the benefit day on July 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Bonefish Grill will donate 100% of the day’s sales up to $3,000 to Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays.
“We’re excited and thankful for this new relationship with Julie and her Bonefish Grill team,” said Sue Bruce, Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays marketing and events director. “Working together to fight hunger, their generous donation serves our Matthews neighbors who deserve access to quality food which we firmly believe is a fundamental right.”
Bonefish Grill at Matthews Festival Shopping Center (10430 E. Independence Blvd.) will be open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
New menu includes a Shrimp Rangoon Topped Salmon, Pineapple Glazed Shrimp, Baja Scallop Scampi and Shrimp, Key Lime Cake and a Tropical Blue Margarita shaken up with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Blue Curacao, coconut, house made sour mix and pineapple juice.
Visit bonefishgrill.com or call 704-845-8001 for more information. The previous location on 10056 E. Independence Boulevard will close on June 11.
