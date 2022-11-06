CHARLOTTE – In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Bonefish Grill is offering a free order of the restaurant’s Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft beverage to service members, veterans and first responders with show of ID.
Bang Bang Shrimp consists of crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce.
Year round, Bonefish Grill offers a 10% off “heroes discount” to service members, veterans and first responders.
