CHARLOTTE – Bonefish Grill has launched nationwide catering.
Along with Bonefish Grill classics, catering choices include a feast-for-the-eyes Taco Bar, a presentation of fresh catches or one of several new seafood pastas. Pair these packages with gallon-sized beverages and opt for gluten-free and vegetarian menu items. Each catering package also includes salad, fresh bread with pesto and house-baked cookies.
Highlights of the catering menu crafted for up to 10 guests include:
· Bang Bang Shrimp: Crispy shrimp served with a signature creamy, spicy sauce.
· Lily’s Chicken: Served with goat cheese, spinach and artichoke hearts in a lemon basil sauce.
· Blackened Baja Fish Tacos: Served with warm tortillas, shredded cabbage, mango salsa, chimichurri and lime sour cream.
· Dessert Platter: Macadamia nut brownies, slices of classic cheesecake with raspberry drizzle and an assortment of warm cookies.
“We’re excited to offer a fantastic catering menu for both work events or gatherings with friends and family,” said Michael Healy, Bonefish Grill president. “From our iconic Bang Bang Shrimp to fresh seafood and bountiful pasta, there is something for everyone made with the quality for which Bonefish Grill is known.”
Visit www.bonefishgrill.com/catering for details.
