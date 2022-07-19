MATTHEWS – Bonefish Grill recently celebrated the grand opening of its new home within the Matthews Festival Shopping Center.
Festivities included a ribbon cutting with the Matthews Chamber of Commerce and a daylong benefit supporting Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays, a nonprofit that provides groceries, meals and hope through a network of food pantries, home grocery and meal delivery.
The $3,000 donation will provide up to 800 meals for people in need across the community.
Bonefish Grill serves up fresh seasonal specials and hand-crafted cocktails from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 10430 East Independence Blvd.
Menu items include Shrimp Rangoon Topped Salmon, Pineapple Glazed Shrimp, Baja Scallop Scampi and Shrimp, Key Lime Cake and Fresh Watermelon Martini, hand-muddled watermelon, house-infused English cucumber vodka and fresh sour mix with frozen watermelon cubes.
Visit bonefishgrill.com or call 704-845-8001 for details.
