ORLANDO, Florida – Bonefish Grill is partnering with OneBlood for a series of blood drives from Feb. 21 to 24.
Donors receive a $10 Bonefish Grill dining certificate, OneBlood T-Shirt, $20 eGift card and wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.
Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required.
Visit http://givelife.io/bonefish for blood drive locations and times.
