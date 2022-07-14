MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews will put $35 million worth of park and transportation bonds on the Nov. 8 election ballot despite some pushback from the public.
Commissioners voted 4-2 on July 11 in favor of giving the public a vote on whether to move forward with $21 million toward transportation and $14 million toward parks and recreation.
Commissioners Mark Tofano and Gina Hoover voted against the measure but each said that didn’t mean they opposed the projects. Their concerns were about the timing of issuing debt.
“I am against the bond issue only because I think they can be done through conventional financing and through the tax increases we can invoke upon the revaluation,” Tofano said. “There are other more conventional ways to achieve this financing and to accomplish these goals.”
Hoover said this wasn’t the right time for the bonds, given rising inflation. She preferred the town cherry-pick projects over time with cash, not debt.
Even if voters approve the bond, Commissioner John Urban said leaders have the option not to pull the trigger. He said leaders let the 2004 bonds expire due to an economy that “stank.”
Town Manager Becky Hawke said approved bonds can be issued within seven, and possibly 10 years, after voter approval. Such bonds can be repaid over 20 years without additional collateral as opposed to the 5- to 7-year window of installment financing.
In the unlikely event that all $35 million in bonds are issued simultaneously, it would increase the tax rate by 3.7 cents per $100 valuation, she said. A home worth $480,000 would see a monthly tax bill increase of $14.83 in that scenario.
Urban can see a scenario in which the town executes the bonds once the hard times subside. He worries waiting two years to spool the next bond process may put the town behind the eight ball.
Commissioner Renee Garner said Purser-Hulsey Park, which is one of the bond projects, could be transformative for some areas of town in terms of access. She talked with a resident in Crestdale recently that takes her grandchildren to parks in Uptown Charlotte or Stallings because those parks have amenities that Matthews doesn’t have.
“When you’re talking about equality, wouldn’t it be nice if you could just go to a park in Matthews and not have to pay that $75 a month YMCA membership fee to get some of those features,” Garner said. “It takes away chunks of expense here and there. When every dollar counts, investing $200 a year seems like a good return for my family’s dollar, for this woman in Crestdale’s dollar and I’m sure a lot of other people in Matthews.”
Hawke said the town plans to hold community meetings and outreach to educate the public about the bonds. If approved, Tofano requested the public to hold hearings related to every instance a bond is issued.
George Young, a former town commissioner, urged the board to approach the bonds delicately.
For starters, Young thought the amount was too high. He also advised the board to be more transparent, get updated interest rate data, consider projects that benefit areas outside of downtown and not vote in Mayor John Higdon’s absence.
Jim Hardzinski would rather commissioners spend more time controlling and reducing spending.
“Matthews residents are trying to figure out how to make things work with increasing costs associated with day to day living,” Hardzinski said, noting average and fixed incomes are having trouble keeping up.
Bonnie Covington believes the bond projects are wants, not needs. She said approving them will only grow the size of government, leading to increased property taxes in perpetuity. She also worries about the timing given economic uncertainty.
