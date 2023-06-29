Blessed Assurance showcasing adult day, health care services

MATTHEWS – Blessed Assurance Adult Day and Health Care invites the community to its annual open house to learn more about its programs, services and funding assistance for caregivers and prospective enrollees.
The event takes place July 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the nonprofit, 13001 Idlewild Road, Matthews. No appointment is necessary. Tours are ongoing. Refreshments are available.
The nonprofit has provided daytime services to its special population for over 25 years. These daytime services include bathing, three meals daily, toileting, activities, enrichment programs, gospel programs, exercise programs and community outings.
Blessed Assurance routinely serves adults who are challenged with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s, diabetes, Down syndrome, brain injuries, stroke and various other illnesses affecting the young and old. Many other participants visit for daily socialization; according to Chief Operating Officer Nate Huggins.
Call Huggins at 704-576-4754, email nate@blessedadultcare.org or visit www.Blessedadultcare.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.