MATTHEWS – Town Commissioners Dave Bland and Jeff Miller were not among the eight candidates that filed campaign paperwork with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections by the July 16 deadline.
This ensures at least two new members will join the Matthews Board of Commissioners after the November election.
Miller, owner of Miller Time Property Management, will finish out his seventh term on the board. Bland, a founding partner at Weaver Bennett & Bland P.A., will close out his fifth term.
Commissioners Renee Garner, Ken McCool, John Urban and Larry Whitley are seeking additional terms. Danielle (Dani) Burnham, Gina Hoover, Heather Spicer Laws and Mark Tofano are also vying for votes.
Hoover and Tofano were among the 11 candidates campaigning for the 2019 election. Tofano came in 49 votes shy of a seat to finish eighth overall.
This marks the fewest number of candidates for the commissioners race since 2015.
Mayor John Higdon is running unopposed for a second term. This is the first time since 2013 that a mayor has run unopposed.
