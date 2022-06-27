MATTHEWS – Matthews is teaming with Bird to bring shared electric scooters to town. Fifty e-scooters will be available for use in Matthews on July 1.
“Matthews is joining a global community of more than 350 cities who have chosen to offer residents and visitors a new, environmentally friendly way to explore their area,” Mayor John Higdon said. “We believe Bird can help meet the community’s needs and help support the town’s vision for a well-planned, multi-modal transportation system.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Ken McCool will take the ceremonial first Bird e-scooter ride in Matthews on July 1 at 10 a.m. at the Matthews Town Green (located in front of Matthews Town Hall, 232 Matthews Station St.).
Bird aims to make cities more livable by reducing car trips, traffic and carbon emissions. Its system can be activated through Bird’s free mobile phone app.
The town asks riders to follow these guidelines when riding e-scooters in Matthews:
• Be mindful of pedestrians and other riders.
• One rider per scooter.
• Wear a helmet.
• Sidewalk riding is permitted in Matthews, but be mindful of pedestrians and ride responsibly.
• You must be 18 or older to ride.
• Bird e-scooters are calibrated to go no faster than 15 mph to maintain a safe speed.
• Park e-scooters responsibly and at bike racks where possible. Do not block doorways, ramps, sidewalks or right of way.
A geofence, or virtual perimeter, is in place so that Bird e-scooters will not operate in a two-block radius on Trade Street from Charles Street to East Matthews Street due to high pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. Those who qualify can sign up by downloading the Bird app, creating an account and emailing proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
Bird also offers free rides healthcare workers and emergency personnel. Those who qualify can sign up by emailing a copy of their medical identification card, name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders receive two free 30-minute rides per day.
Email Bird at matthews311@bird.cofor details.
