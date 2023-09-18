Bilingual church seeks permanent home in Mint Hill

MINT HILL – Casa de Avivamiento has identified a permanent home for its bilingual church but town leaders want to get more information about how it will address road improvements.
Translated from Spanish to English, Casa de Avivamiento means House of Revival. The congregation formed in 2014 and has been meeting recently at the old Planet Fitness location on Sardis Road, according to Pastor Andres Hernandez.
“Our vision has always been to serve and reach the community,” Hernandez said. “The desire is to build a home of worship that is local, that is our home. We've been leasing, moving from space to space, for the last few years and we feel that this location is a place that we could build and call home.”
The proposal is to build a 16,000-square-foot church with 160 parking spaces on 13.6 acres at 8235 Bartlett Road, owned by Carol Carriker. The goal is to accomodate a congregation of about 400 people. The church also has room to grow on the property.
“Our greatest calling is not only to love God but to love our neighbors and I think if you give us the opportunity to be able to build in that space, we will serve our community well,” Hernandez told commissioners during the Sept. 14 public hearing.
Cheryl Williams has lived near the property on Bartlett Road for about 24 years.
“It's gone from a quiet road to quite busy with the addition of two large neighborhoods in that time,” Williams wrote in a letter read during the public hearing. “I feel the addition of a church, especially in that location so close to the I-485 bridge, will create more traffic than the road can handle. At certain times of the day, the traffic now is already too much.”
Williams worries about people jogging and riding bikes down Bartlett Road to Mint Hill Veterans Park on N.C. 218. She also believes the church will create a backup on Bartlett to Highway 218.
Mayor Brad Simmons said the traffic flow in front of the church was a concern for him as well.
Brian Upton, a civil engineer with The Isaacs Group, said the development team plans to add a left turn lane along Bartlett Road.
“I just have to work through the geometry because of the location of the [I-485] bridge fairly close to the property but that is being taken into account,” he told commissioners.
Commissioner Patrick Holton said he’d like to also see a right turn deceleration lane since the speed limit is 45 mph and there could be 150 cards pulling in for a service. He also mentioned that the driveway proposed for the site was on a “severely steep embankment.”
Upton said they plan on elevating that area to get the driveway in.
Simmons and Commissioner Dale Dalton also wanted more information about the type of building materials to be used on the church. Planning Director John Hoard said the town doesn’t have any building material requirements for churches.
The Mint Hill Planning Board was scheduled to discuss the plan on Sept. 18 but that meeting has been canceled. The planning board will discuss the issue Oct. 16. Simmons said commissioners won’t have an October meeting, so the earliest they’ll discuss it is Nov. 9.
