Big Guy’s Pizza wins 2023 Matthews-Mint Hill Munch Madness

MINT HILL – Big Guy’s Pizza won Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
Readers have been voting for six weeks at thecharlotteweekly.com on match-ups to determine the best restaurants in the areas of Downtown Matthews, Greater Matthews, Mint Hill and the area of Charlotte just on the outskirts of Matthews.
The past year has been an extraordinary one for Big Guy’s Pizza. The “Home of the Big Slice” won Best Pizzeria and Best Wings in the Best of the Weekly readers choice awards around mid-year 2022. It closed from December 2022 to February 2023 to move to its current digs at 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road. The re-opening came just in time for the pizzeria’s 18th anniversary.
People praise the New York-style pizza. The menu features a wide array of specialty pizzas and toppings as well as Italian dishes. It’s also a great place to get a 28-inch pizza.
Big Guy’s Pizza’s, ranked as a No. 10 seed, had plenty of tasty hurdles in its path. The pizzeria defeated Mario’s Italian Restaurant in the championship round, New Zealand Cafe in the Fink Fork, El Valle in the Edible Eight, Sunrise Restaurant in the Sweet 16, Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar in the Thirsty 32 and Vintner’s Hill in round one.
If you’re in the Mint Hill area, give Big Guy’s Pizza a try.
Best of the Weekly
Voting for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s Best of the Weekly reader’s choice awards is happening this month. We’ll open up voting for the 2023 campaign on May 15.
Voting is easy. We'll post ballots on our website in which you can type in your favorite place to eat a burger, exercise or buy clothes. Once voting wraps up, we'll count the votes and celebrate winners in print, online and at an informal celebration.
