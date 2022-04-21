MATTHEWS – The 14th annual BeachFest Matthews, presented by Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, will feature the sounds of Blackwater, Carolina Soul Band, Rick Strickland Band, The Chairmen of the Board, The Party Parrot Band, and The Tonez.
The festival takes place May 13 and 14 at Stumptown Park, 120 South Trade St. Admission is free.
Families can also enjoy carnival rides, interactive activities and a “small shops boardwalk.” Have lunch or dinner at Food Truck Alley, visit the commercial exhibits on Sponsor Row and dance to beach music on the Kinetic Main Stage dance floor. Attendees can also try their hand at axe throwing this year, with The Axe Dood's mobile throwing lanes.
Trade Street will close between John and McDowell streets at 9 a.m. Friday, May 13, to accommodate pedestrians and vendors. The Trade Street closure will move to Main Street from 5 p.m. until the event ends around midnight Saturday evening.
Visit www.matthewsnc.gov/specialevents to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.