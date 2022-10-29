If you’re planning to get festive with your Christmas, or other holiday decorations, keep your eyes open for this scam. BBB Scam Trackerhas received complaints about false advertisements and phony promises for holiday decor.
How the Scam Works
You are searching for some holiday decorations for your home or lawn. You come across the perfect item through a social media ad or a search result. The photos on the website look great! The decorations are larger-than-life with incredible lights and features and, best of all, low prices.
You make your payment and wait for the decorations to arrive. However, when your package isdelivered, the product is nothing like what you saw online. In many cases, it’s a poorly manufacturedminiature version of what you thought you bought. You now don't have a way to return the items or receive a refund. In fact, you probably won’t even be able to contact the company.
One consumer reported the following experience: “For Halloween, I ordered a giant 7-foot pumpkinhead and giant 7-foot skeleton with LED eyes and sounds. What I finally got in the mail after almost amonth was two rubber 7-inch dolls that sort of looked like what they were advertising. This company willnot reply to their emails, which is the only means of communicating. The items looked amazing online, but the store is a total scam.”
How to Avoid Holiday Décor Scams
● Do your research before you buy. Before you make a purchase on an unfamiliar website, checkout the company. Make sure they have working contact information. This should include atelephone number, email address, and, preferably, a physical address. Look on other websites forreviews of the company and reports of scams. You can always look for business ratings andcustomer reviews onBBB.org.
● Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Keep in mind that large decorations thatinvolve special lights and technology are expensive. If you find something amazing for cheap, itcould be a scam.
● Don’t make quick purchases on social media. Scam advertisers can track your buying habitsfrom social media ads and then target you with specific products they think you’ll fall for. Don’tbuy anything on impulse while scrolling through your feed. Do research first to avoid gettingscammed.
● Always use your credit card for online purchases. Credit card companies allow you to disputefraudulent charges, a resource you may not have at your disposal if you purchase an item with adebit or gift card.
