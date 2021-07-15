MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department and Matthews Fire & EMS are teaming up with One Blood for its annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.
Donors will choose if they want their donation to count toward the police or fire department. The department with the most donations wins bragging rights.
Organizers say a donation can save up to three lives, which is especially important as the pandemic depleted blood supply.
The event takes place from 2 to 8 p.m. July 16 at Stumptown Park, 120 S. Trade St.
Donors will receive a free first-responders T-shirt, $20 eGift card, and wellness checkup to include blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.
Walk-ins are excepted but appointments have been encouraged at https://www.oneblood.org/donate-now/donation-centers-list-select-time.stml?driveID=1104551
