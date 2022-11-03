CHARLOTTE – Autobell Car Wash will offer all veterans and active-duty service members a free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option, at all Autobell locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland on Nov. 11.
This offer is to thank U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day.
“This day is an important opportunity to thank and support those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” Autobell President Carl Howard said. “We want the many veterans and active service personnel among our team members and customers to know how much we value and appreciate them.”
No coupon, barcode, or ID is required.
Visit autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation.
