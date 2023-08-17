MATTHEWS – BlueSprig Pediatrics, a provider of Applied Behavior Analysis for children with autism spectrum disorder, has a new location in Matthews.
With a focus on fostering independence and promoting positive behavioral change, BlueSprig's team is committed to making a lasting impact on the lives of the children.
The center is celebrating its grand opening with a sensory-friendly back-to-school party from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at the BlueSprig, 2407 Plantation Center Drive, Suite 100. Attendees can meet staff and engage in sensory-friendly activities and attractions, including face painting, outdoor games and craft stations. Attendees are encouraged to bring school supplies to be donated to the Matthews HELP Center.
RSVP by emailing Amanda Pridgen at amanda.pridgen@bluesprigpediatrics.com.
