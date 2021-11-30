MATTHEWS – Attorney Laura Budd plans to campaign for Rachel Hunt's District 103 seat in the N.C. House. The seat represents Matthews, Mint Hill and parts of south Charlotte.
Hunt asked Budd if she would consider running for her seat as the two-term representative has her sights set on becoming a state senator. Sensing the time was right, Budd agreed to run.
She likes the idea of someone representing the Matthews-Mint Hill area who lives and works here as well as someone who is connected to the community. She is also aware of the infrastructure and housing issues both towns are facing,
Budd works as managing partner for Weaver | Budd Attorneys at Law in Matthews. She specializes in business litigation and contract law.
“Because I do contract law, I'm just not intimidated by the fine print,” Budd said.
Aside from local and state bar associations, Budd is involved in the Matthews Athletic & Recreation Association, the Matthews Chamber of Commerce and the Boy Scouts.
Hunt won the District 103 seat from incumbent Bill Brawley in 2018 as part of a “blue wave” that saw Democratic candidates flip Republican seats. She defeated Brawley again in 2020.
Brawley intends to enter the 2022 race and told The Weekly he believes a “red wave” could benefit his campaign.
Budd, a Democrat, believes she will also appeal to moderate voters.
“I need to hear all sides of every issue, so that I can place it in context,” Budd said. “I don't operate in a vacuum. Different things are important to different people for different reasons.
“The nice thing about being an attorney is it requires me, even when I'm advocating for someone, that I have to pay attention to what the other side has to say. You can't be a persuasive advocate if you don't understand both sides of an issue.”
About District 103
House District 103 has been redrawn to include all six precincts of Matthews, all six precincts of Mint Hill and precincts 090, 091, 113 and 227 of Charlotte.
