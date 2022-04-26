MATTHEWS – Krista Terrell, president of the Arts and Science Council, prefaced remarks to the Matthews Board of Commissioners on April 25 by saying she was not there to ask for money but to thank thank leaders for their support of ASC.
She also shared some upcoming cultural experiences that ASC has supported through grants.
• The Festival of India will feature dance performances and family activities from noon to 6 p.m. April 30 at Stumptown Park.
• Dapper Street Productions will present the Color of Jazz music series at Matthews Community Center with upcoming performances May 19 (jazz drummers) and June 23 (women in jazz).
• The Purple Charlotte Steppers will continue offering a weekly dance program Mondays through June 29 at Crews Recreation Center.
“We work everyday to invest in people, programs and ideas that move us toward a more equitable, sustainable and innovative ecosystem,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.