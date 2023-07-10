MATTHEWS – Three arrests have been made relating to a robbery at the Wells Fargo at 1401 Matthews-Mint Hill Road.
Patrol officers responded at 11:25 a.m. July 7 to the bank. They found the suspect vehicle in the McKee Road area and tried a traffic stop. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s aviation unit allowed officers to follow the vechile without lights, sirens and high speed.
The vehicle eventually pulled into Steady Eddy’s Pumphouse. Three people left the vehicle for the woods.
Charlotte residents Esbeida Diaz Mendez, 24, and Jheiniffer Dos-Reis, 23, were soon arrested on charges of resist, delay or obstruct a public officer.
Charlotte and Stallings officers helped establish a perimeter around the area to search for the male suspect. K-9 units were even deployed but the he was not found. Matthews detectives identified the suspect and obtained arrest warrants for the male suspect.
Police later arrested Juan Rocha Dacosta, 22, of Charlotte, on charges of common law robbery and fleeing to elude arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.