MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department arrested a Charlotte resident connected to an armed robbery that occurred at Steady Eddy's Pumphouse.
Officers responded to the business at 12:07 a.m. Sept. 23. The victim told police they had closed the business earlier in the night but had to go back because they forgot something. When the employee re-entered the business, a man inside with a knife demanded the employee's car keys by threatening them with a knife. The man had gained entry to the business by breaking in through the back door.
The suspect fled the scene in the employee's car. Officers with the Mint Hill Police Department located the vehicle in town initiated a brief chase before losing sight of it. The vehicle was found abandoned in the 13500 block of Lawyers Road.
MPD investigators identified the suspect as Alex Funes Martinez and obtained arrest warrants.
Police arrested Martinez, 20, of Charlotte, on charges of armed robbery and break or enter a building. No injuries were reported from the incident.
Call 704-847-5555 if you've seen Martinez or know of his whereabouts.
