MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department attributed the arrest of a suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen Nov. 25 at the Quick Trip Store at 10621 Monroe Road to tips from the community.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for the charge of assault and battery for Cheyenne Adriana Hines, 24, of Matthews. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested her Dec. 5.
The victim of the assault told police the suspect had asked him for money inside the gas station and became agitated when he told her no. The victim said the suspect pushed him to the ground, causing minor injuries to his face and hand.
